Suspect In £14M Pension Fraud Case Changes Plea To Guilty

By Najiyya Budaly (January 14, 2022, 2:45 PM GMT) -- A suspect charged with fraudulently persuading almost 250 retirement savers to transfer £14 million ($19 million) out of their pension pots has changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at a crown court in London, the pensions watchdog said Friday. Alan Barratt, from the southeast English county of Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position at Southwark Crown Court on Friday in a criminal prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator. The regulator alleged that 245 savers were persuaded to transfer a total of £13.7 million in pension savings into 11 retirement schemes controlled by Barratt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS