Gov't Wins Appeal To Continue Asbestos Insurance Rule

By Joanne Faulkner (January 14, 2022, 5:44 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the government's 100% recovery of personal injury benefits for asbestos victims from insurers does not violate British human rights law, concluding that the legislation strikes a fair balance between the rights of all parties. The Court of Appeal has accepted a government challenge to a lower court decision that allows insurers to cap the money they must reimburse HM Treasury for benefits paid to asbestos victims. (iStock) The three-judge panel accepted a challenge from the Department for Work and Pensions and the Secretary of State to a lower court decision allowing insurers to...

