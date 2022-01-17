De La Rue Wins Battle Over Pension Scheme Final Salary Rule

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 17, 2022, 5:33 PM GMT) -- A London judge has ruled that a pension scheme for a company that prints banknotes is not on the hook for an extra £20 million ($27 million), finding in favor of the business on a question of how the retirement plan should be interpreted. Judge William Trower ruled at the High Court on Friday that De La Rue PLC, a 200-year-old company that prints notes for the Bank of England, was right to interpret a provision of the pension scheme for employees who leave the company before their retirement age in a manner that limits those payouts. The provision in question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS