Allied Wants Win In $3M Water Facility Damage Suit

By Hope Patti (January 14, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- Allied World Assurance Co. told a Florida federal court that it is entitled to recover more than $3 million from Travelers Property Casualty Co., saying the insurer breached an "all risk" policy when it denied coverage to a contractor for losses sustained during a water treatment plant project. Allied, which partially insured the contractor Garney/Wharton Smith, said in a motion for summary judgment on Thursday that Travelers wrongly refused to cover damages when the project at the water treatment plant went awry. "In an effort to avoid covering the loss, Travelers improperly relies on a defective-work exclusion in its policy, while...

