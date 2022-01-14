Takeda Loses Patent Fight Over Roche's Hemlibra Drug

By Andrew Karpan (January 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A federal court in Delaware has said that a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. unit's patent covering antibodies isn't valid after all, sinking the Japanese multinational's infringement case against the Roche-owned company that makes the blockbuster hemophilia drug Hemlibra. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk — who has been overseeing the infringement lawsuit in a federal courthouse in Wilmington since 2018 — ruled Thursday that claims in a patent owned by Takeda's Baxalta Inc. were "invalid for lack of enablement," almost five years after Baxalta sued Roche's Genentech Inc. over infringing the patent in 2017. Judge Dyk's office is expected to unseal an...

