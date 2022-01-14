Avenatti Can't Keep Free Speech Group Out Of Fox Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 14, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday rejected embattled attorney Michael Avenatti's effort to bar a free speech group's friend of the court brief opposing his jurisdiction-focused attempt to revive and remove to state court a dismissed federal defamation suit against Fox News in Delaware. Circuit Judge Peter J. Phipps approved without elaboration the request from the Institute for Free Speech, filed in December, to proceed as an amicus curiae and file a brief in support of Fox News and 11 commentators and reporters accused by Avenatti of making defamatory statements about his arrest in California in 2018 for suspected domestic abuse....

