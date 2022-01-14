Office Depot Delays Spinoff To Mull 2 Bids For Consumer Biz

By Benjamin Horney (January 14, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- The parent of Office Depot and OfficeMax said Friday that it is hitting the pause button on plans to separate into two separate publicly traded entities as it mulls multiple offers for its consumer business, including one valued at $1 billion from private equity-backed peer Staples. ODP Corp. announced last May that it would separate into two separate entities via a spinoff, with one business that would focus on retail consumer and small business services through Office Depot and OfficeMax locations, and another focused on a digital platform to provide business-to-business solutions to small, medium and enterprise-level companies. At the time,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS