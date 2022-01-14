Insurer Wins Bid To Halve £20M Payout Over Disgraced Doctor

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 14, 2022, 7:17 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Friday that Royal & Sun Alliance is liable for only £10 million ($13.6 million) of a £20 million payout to a health care provider to compensate patients of a disgraced doctor, finding that the lower court miscalculated the sum. The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court's decision to order Royal & Sun to hand over £20 million to Spire Healthcare, a private health care company facing claims from victims of a National Health Service breast surgeon who subjected his patients to unnecessary procedures. The appeals court said that High Court Judge Mark Pelling was wrong...

