Lingerie Giant Wacoal Sued For Fixing Retail Prices

By Silvia Martelli (January 17, 2022, 5:50 PM GMT) -- An online lingerie retailer has accused underwear giant Wacoal of violating U.K. competition law by setting minimum prices and restricting internet sales. In its claim at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, filed on Dec. 12 and detailed on Friday, Belle Lingerie Ltd. accused two European subsidiaries of Wacoal Holdings Corp. of imposing a retail price maintenance policy that harmed competition in the U.K. lingerie market. Wacoal EMEA Ltd. and Wacoal Europe Ltd. set minimum retail prices and required Belle Lingerie to align with those prices, the online retailer said. According to the lawsuit, Belle Lingerie was an authorized online retailer of Wacoal's...

