Pa. Worker's Off-Site Sandwich Run Didn't Take Him Off Clock

By Matthew Santoni (January 14, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man was still on the clock when he crossed the street to buy a sandwich, and therefore was eligible for workers' compensation when he slipped and was injured during the outing, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Friday. Stanley Henderson was not on an official meal break or released from his duties at Philadelphia's Center in the Park when he slipped out to smoke a cigarette and bring back a meal, so the appellate court said he was covered by Pennsylvania's "personal comfort doctrine." The law says workers can take short breaks to eat, smoke, use the bathroom or warm...

