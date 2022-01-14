Medical Practice Says Union Owes $576K For COVID-19 Tests

By Emily Brill (January 14, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Connecticut medical practice has hit a health care union with a federal lawsuit accusing it of failing to reimburse the company for roughly $576,000 worth of COVID-19 testing for union members, saying the union has ignored outreach attempts and paid a fraction of what's owed. Murphy Medical Associates, which has offices in New Haven, Stamford, Stratford and Greenwich, and the doctor who runs it, Steven Murphy, sued 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and the 1199SEIU National Benefit Fund on Jan. 11. "To date, the Murphy Practice has billed 1199SEIU approximately $633,781 for over 490 claims relating to COVID-19 testing and...

