Reps. Float Bipartisan Bill To Improve Native American Health

By James Arkin (January 18, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of lawmakers released new legislation last week that would elevate the position of director of the federal Indian Health Service in an effort to give the post more clout within the government and to better advocate for Native American health initiatives. The proposal from Reps. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., and David Joyce, R-Ohio, which is called the Stronger Engagement for Indian Health Needs Act, would elevate the director's role to the Assistant Secretary for Indian Health within the Department of Health and Human Services, according to an announcement from the lawmakers. The lawmakers said the proposal would bring greater attention to Native American health...

