1 COVID Case Wasn't Insured 'Outbreak' At NJ Preschool

By Matthew Santoni (January 14, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Goddard preschool in New Jersey can't demand COVID-19 coverage from its insurer under its policy for "communicable disease" because a single case at the school wasn't an "outbreak" that led to the statewide shutdown, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said the Goddard school in Wall Township, operated by BSD-360 LLC, didn't trigger the communicable disease provision of its Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. policy that covered an "outbreak," which by both the dictionary and the New Jersey Department of Health's definition would need to encompass more than one sick person at the school....

