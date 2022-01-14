Full Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Juno's $1.2B Cancer Patent Win

By Dani Kass (January 14, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit said Friday that it will not review a panel decision wiping out Bristol-Myers Squibb subsidiary Juno Therapeutics' $1.2 billion patent infringement victory against Gilead's Kite Pharma Inc. Juno, along with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, had filed a petition in October urging either the original panel or full court to revive its massive trial win against Kite, but was entirely shot down without commentary. The panel had invalidated Sloan Kettering's patent, which Juno licenses, for its lack of written description. The rehearing petition had claimed the panel used a "rigid, formalistic" test of the written description requirement, which...

