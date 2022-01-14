Evaluating Director Protections After Del. Bankruptcy Ruling

By Ryan Dahl, Matthew McGinnis and Benjamin Rhode (January 14, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- As we look ahead into 2022, we call your attention to the lessons of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware's October 2021 decision in Friedman v. Wellspring Capital Management LLC.[1] Wellspring is a cautionary tale for the fiduciaries of a distressed or potentially distressed corporation — particularly with respect to negotiations around release or indemnification provisions for those same fiduciaries. In Wellspring, the Delaware bankruptcy court held that an alleged duty of loyalty breach could survive a motion to dismiss where: The distressed corporation had allegedly reached an agreement in principle on an out-of-court restructuring; and Allegedly, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS