Towson Says Fired Coach Can't Claim Gender, Pregnancy Bias

By Rachel Scharf (January 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Towson University asked a Maryland federal judge on Friday to toss a gender and pregnancy discrimination suit from its former head women's gymnastics coach, arguing that the coach was properly fired following complaints of racism and athlete mistreatment. The public Maryland university sought to dismiss the discrimination and retaliation claims filed in August by Victoria May. The ex-coach alleged that Towson unlawfully terminated her based on gendered complaints from student-athletes, as well as her pregnancy and the fact that she called out the university for allegedly treating her differently than male coaches. According to May's complaint, she was fired in June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS