Full Fed. Circ. Told Biogen Ruling Threatens Drug Patents

By Ryan Davis (January 14, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical and chemistry groups have urged the full Federal Circuit to review a panel decision invalidating a Biogen patent for lacking an adequate written description, saying it creates an improper new standard that will spawn confusion about drug patent requirements. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Biotechnology Innovation Organization and a division of the American Chemical Society all filed amicus briefs Thursday urging the appeals court to grant Biogen's petition for en banc rehearing. At issue is a November ruling in which a split Federal Circuit panel upheld a West Virginia federal judge's decision that a Biogen patent on the...

