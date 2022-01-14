Crypto Exchange FTX Launches $2B Venture Fund

By Elise Hansen (January 14, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Friday announced the launch of a $2 billion venture capital fund that will back digital-asset startups in the blockchain-based gaming, fintech, software, health care and social media space. Bahamas-based FTX Trading Ltd. said the fund, dubbed FTX Ventures, will invest in companies at varying stages of growth. The cryptocurrency heavyweight tapped Lightspeed Venture Partners veteran Amy Wu to lead its new venture arm as well as spearhead FTX's acquisition and commercial strategy, according to the announcement. FTX is the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, which focuses on trading services and products such as derivatives, tokenized stocks...

