Fed. Circ. Mulls Broadcom Bid To Nix Toyota Win In ITC Probe

By Britain Eakin (January 14, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel grappled Friday with Broadcom's argument that the International Trade Commission wrongly found the company's "system on a chip" product doesn't meet the requirement that there is a domestic market for the device, thereby clearing Toyota, Panasonic and other Japanese companies of infringing Broadcom's patent with their infotainment systems. The three-judge panel heard oral arguments by telephone in Broadcom Corp.'s appeal of the ITC decision, and Broadband attorney Brian Johnson of Steptoe & Johnson LLP urged the appeals court to reverse the commission. The ITC found in an April 2020 decision that Broadcom's U.S. Patent No. 7,512,752 was invalid...

