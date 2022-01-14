La. Apartments' Screening Policy Is Racially Biased, Suit Says

By Charlie Innis (January 14, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- A fair housing advocacy group alleged in Louisiana federal court on Thursday that an apartment complex in Jefferson Parish discriminates against African American renters by enforcing a "blanket ban" against prospective tenants with criminal histories, including over years-old marijuana possession charges. The Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center claimed that Azalea Garden Properties LLC, the entity that owns the Azalea Gardens apartments, excludes anyone with a history of conviction or arrest from renting or living in the complex. The policy "has the purpose and effect of discriminating against African Americans in violation of the Fair Housing Act," according to the complaint....

