Biden Boosts Detention Alternatives As Migrant Lockups Rise

By Mike LaSusa (January 14, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's administration has funneled an increasing number of migrants into programs that let them out of detention facilities while their cases progress, but a simultaneous increase in the number of people locked up worries some immigration advocates. Pro-immigrant groups have generally supported alternatives to detention, arguing that locking up unauthorized migrants is an overly costly and restrictive way of keeping track of them while officials decide whether they can stay in the country. But critics say Biden has undermined the purpose of alternatives to detention by increasing the number of people detained while expanding programs monitoring migrants via GPS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS