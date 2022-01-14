Mass. Community Bank Acquires Cannabis-Related Deposits

By Sarah Jarvis (January 14, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- Eastern Bankshares Inc. will transfer its cannabis-related and money service business deposit relationships to Needham Bank, the Massachusetts-based companies said in a joint announcement Friday, with Eastern citing the "special handling" that cannabis businesses require as a driver of the deal. Eastern Bankshares, the stock holding company for Boston-based Eastern Bank, had acquired its cannabis banking business in a merger with Century Bank and Trust Company. Eastern CEO Bob Rivers said in a statement that the company determined that the business "is not well-aligned with our approach to serving our business customers due to the special handling required with meeting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS