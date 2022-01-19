Reevaluating Organizations' Cybersecurity Needs After Log4j

By Colin Jennings, Ericka Johnson and Michael McAndrews (January 19, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Just in time for the holiday season, and at a time when cybercriminals are generally most active, industry experts discovered a critical vulnerability in a software commonly used by companies. The software, Apache Log4j, is a popular Java library for logging in applications. The vulnerability enables a remote attacker to take control of a device, potentially enabling cybercriminals the opportunity to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware. To combat this potentially devastating operational and legal outcome, information technology security teams have been feverishly implementing patches to fix this vulnerability. Over the holidays, network scanners everywhere have been abuzz, searching for unpatched...

