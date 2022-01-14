Online Checkout, Shopping Biz Bolt Raises $355M

By Elise Hansen (January 14, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Checkout and e-commerce company Bolt on Friday said it raised $355 million in a funding round that will go toward product development and growing its business. California-headquartered Bolt said the funds were "the first part" of its Series E funding. The company offers a shopping platform with one-click checkout options used by retailers such as Forever 21, Juicy Couture and Lucky Brand, according to its website. Transactions on its platform grew by 200% in 2021 compared to 2020, and the number of users who created accounts nearly tripled over that time, according to the announcement. Founder and CEO Ryan Breslow said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS