CFPB Gets Payday Rule Rollback Challenge Tossed

By Katryna Perera (January 14, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge threw out a case against the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday over the agency's decision to repeal ability-to-repay underwriting requirements for payday lenders, despite arguments from community advocates that the agency had used poor analysis to justify the rollback. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta agreed with both the CFPB and intervenor defendant Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. that the plaintiffs lacked standing. The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders brought the suit in October 2020 alleging the CFPB violated federal rulemaking standards with its move to water down its 2017 payday...

