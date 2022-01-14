Feds Say Coal Activists' Leasing Suit Is Moot

By Victoria McKenzie (January 14, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- Biden administration officials told a federal judge that lawsuits challenging the federal coal leasing program are moot since they've already revoked a Trump-era order to reopen public land to coal leasing and mining, while challengers berated the administration for driving its climate policy "into a brick wall" by refusing to issue a full moratorium on the program. In a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday in Montana federal court, the U.S. Department of Interior said the court can no longer provide any relief to the environmental groups, states and a tribe that challenged the Trump-era mandate. According to the DOI, the only action of relevance to the lawsuit...

