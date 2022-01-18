Justices Asked Not To Review Medical Pot Reimbursements

By Sam Reisman (January 18, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- A unit of the Hartford Financial Services Group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny hearing an appeal over whether medical marijuana expenses should be reimbursed, saying this was neither the right case nor the right time for the high court to take up the issue. In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently declined to take up cases challenging marijuana's Schedule I status under federal law. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) In a brief filed Friday, the Mendota Heights Dental Center and its insurer, Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., told the high court there was no need to revisit a Minnesota Supreme Court...

