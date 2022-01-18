New Whistleblower Rights Heighten Risk For NY Employers

By Sara Begley, Ashley Hart and Jeremy Sternberg (January 18, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- If employers did not already have enough to keep up with in this ever-changing COVID-19 landscape, on Oct. 28, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill amending New York Labor Law 740, drastically expanding whistleblower protections in the state. The law, which will go into effect on Jan. 26, makes it significantly easier for an employee to bring a retaliation claim under Labor Law 740, making New York's once employer-friendly whistleblower laws a thing of the past. Among other things, the amended law expands the scope of protected activity, the definition of prohibited retaliatory action, the categories of workers...

