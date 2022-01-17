MPs Threaten To Take FCA To Court Over Rate-Hedging Plan

By Najiyya Budaly (January 17, 2022, 1:24 PM GMT) -- A cross-party group of MPs has threatened to take the City watchdog to court over its decision not to investigate its historic treatment of consumers excluded from a compensation scheme for a bank misselling scandal. A cross-party group of MPs will file a judicial review to challenge the FCA's decision not to investigate the treatment of people who were wrongly sold interest rate-hedging products. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking said on Friday that it will file a judicial review to challenge the Financial Conduct Authority's decision not to investigate the treatment of people who were...

