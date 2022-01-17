Contractor Can't Use Expert Evidence In £854M Computer Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 17, 2022, 4:17 PM GMT) -- A court refused on Monday to hear expert analysis on whether a new weather and climate forecasting supercomputer is equivalent to an older model in a lawsuit over a £854 million ($1.17 billion) contract awarded to Microsoft. Experts will not be allowed to discuss equivalence between the two systems in an upcoming May trial over a lawsuit brought by Atos IT Services UK Ltd. against the Meteorological Office and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Judge Stephen Eyre ruled at the High Court. Atos said in its lawsuit that it was unfairly excluded from a bidding process to build...

