Gov't Confirms Stronger 'Nudge' Regs For Pensions Advice

By Martin Croucher (January 17, 2022, 1:46 PM GMT) -- The government introduced new laws on Monday that will require pension providers to "nudge" Britons into taking official guidance before they can get access to their retirement savings. The Department for Work and Pensions said the new regulations, which will come into force on June 1, will make retirement savers less likely to fall victim to fraud. The government wants trustees to offer to book a session with Pension Wise for members considering whether to withdraw from their savings or transfer their money elsewhere. There has been concern over the low uptake of Pension Wise, which is offered by the government-backed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS