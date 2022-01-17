Tinder Accuses Rival App For Muslims Of Ripping Off IP

By Christopher Crosby (January 17, 2022, 1:00 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for the U.S. company behind Tinder told a judge on Monday that a dating app for Muslim users has been ripping off its look and service for more than a decade, violating its trademark and patent protections. Match Group LLC is suing Muzmatch Ltd. and its owner at the High Court for trademark and patent infringement over the British startup's rival app. The American company, which owns Tinder as well as Match, Hinge and OkCupid, has accused Muzmatch of running a clone service copying Tinder's name, feel and quality of service. Counsel for Match, Tim Austen of 3 New Square,...

