Wirex Adds New Defendant To 'Cryptoback' IP Battle

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 17, 2022, 12:54 PM GMT) -- Digital payments platform Wirex can add a fifth company to its damages lawsuit over an infringed cryptocurrency trademark, a London court ruled on Monday, finding that the firm had violated an agreement not to use the name at the heart of the case. Judge Richard Hacon approved Wirex's application to the High Court to add a new company, TechBank, to a damages inquiry that is due to take place after the court found that three companies linked to the technology firm had infringed Wirex's trademark rights linked to the name of its cryptocurrency rewards scheme, "Cryptoback." The three firms with links...

