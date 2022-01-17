Glencore Fights Blame For $11.6M Tainted Oil At BP Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (January 17, 2022, 3:58 PM GMT) -- Glencore questioned at a trial on Monday the standard of testing carried out on a shipment of Russian crude oil sold to BP, arguing that the commodities trader should not be on the hook for losses of $11.6 million arising from alleged contamination. David Lewis QC, counsel for Glencore Energy UK Ltd., told the High Court that the two sides had signed a contract that set out the "standard practice" for testing the shipment at the loading port terminal. A certificate of quality was issued and is final and binding, Lewis said. "It should be common ground that it shows the...

