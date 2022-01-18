Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Clears Insurer In $20M Magnet Injury Settlement

By Ganesh Setty (January 18, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- News reports a toy company sent to its excess insurer detailing a toddler's severe injuries after he ingested magnetic toys do not count as a timely insurance claim under the company's policy, the Fifth Circuit ruled.

The Fifth Circuit's reversal of a lower court's ruling allows an insurer to escape paying a toy company's defense costs and contributing to a $20 million partial settlement in a case in which a 2-year-old child was injured after ingesting small magnets the company manufactured. (iStock Photo) Though a lower Mississippi district court found that Evanston Insurance Co. acted as if the reports Maxfield &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!