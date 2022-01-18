Mastercard, 4 Others Fined £33M For Prepaid Card Cartel

By Najiyya Budaly (January 18, 2022, 12:11 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s payments watchdog said Tuesday that it has fined Mastercard and four other companies a total of £33 million ($45 million) for operating a cartel for prepaid cards that were used by local authorities to make welfare payments to the vulnerable. The payments regulator has fined five card providers, including Mastercard, for agreeing not to compete or poach each other's customers in Britain. (iStock) The Payment Systems Regulator said it has fined Mastercard, allpay, Advanced Payment Solutions, Prepaid Financial Services and Sulion for agreeing not to compete or poach each other's customers in the U.K. prepaid cards market. Mastercard was...

