UK Gov't Wins Appeal Over COVID Messaging Contract

By Silvia Martelli (January 18, 2022, 2:38 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court on Tuesday tossed a decision that the government's decision to award a £560,000 ($761,000) deal to a polling company for message-testing during the first wave of COVID-19 was unlawfully plagued by bias. The lawsuit, filed by a campaign group, alleges that the government contract was awarded without advertisement or competition between other bidders. (iStock) The High Court made mistakes in its decision-making process when ruling in June that the government's appointment of Public First Ltd. to provide communications support between March and September 2020 was biased, the Court of Appeal said. The lawsuit, which was brought by a...

