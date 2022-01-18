Pensions Watchdog Warns Over Failure To Report Crime

By Martin Croucher (January 18, 2022, 1:26 PM GMT) -- The retirement savings watchdog warned on Tuesday that too few trustees are reporting attempted fraud to the police, making it difficult to determine the scale of the threat to pension savers. More must be done to improve reporting of actual and attempted crime to Action Fraud, a division of the City of London Police, The Pensions Regulator said. A recorded total of £2.2 million ($3 million) was lost to pensions crime in the first five months of 2021, based on reports to Action Fraud. But experts say the figure is likely to be much higher as most scams continue to go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS