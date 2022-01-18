5th Circ. Punts Abortion Challenge To Texas Supreme Court

By Michelle Casady (January 18, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges who heard oral arguments earlier this month in a case challenging Texas' newest abortion law has kicked the case back to the Texas Supreme Court, finding the state's highest court needs to weigh in on unanswered questions of state law. In a 2-1 decision, the Fifth Circuit panel that heard oral arguments Jan. 7 sided with attorneys for Texas and have sent a certified question to the Texas Supreme Court to answer whether the state licensing officials left as defendants in the suit have authority to enforce the law. Whole Woman's Health and a coalition...

