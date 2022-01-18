BC Partners Wraps Debut $1B Real Estate-Focused Fund

By Emma Whitford (January 18, 2022, 11:45 AM EST) -- BC Partners' real estate investment arm has closed its first fund, the private equity firm announced Tuesday, raising €900 million ($1.02 billion) to target projects in Europe. BC Partners Real Estate beat its €500 million to €700 million target for BC Partners European Real Estate I, the firm said. About 40% of the fund has already been invested in the U.K., Germany, France and Italy across a range of asset types, including office, residential, short-stay apartments and mixed use and industrial properties. Counsel information for the fund was not immediately available. The fund is broadly focused on "undermanaged" properties, according to...

