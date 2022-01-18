Restructuring Vet Moves To Paul Weiss

By Emily Lever (January 18, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind & Garrison LLP has added to its New York restructuring group a veteran lawyer and financial adviser, the firm announced Tuesday. Kenneth S. Ziman, who has handled the high-profile bankruptcies of debtors such as California utility company PG&E, was most recently the managing director of the restructuring group for financial and asset management firm Lazard Ltd. "Ken's strategic sense for the business dynamic of restructurings – informed by his work on some of the largest bankruptcies in history both as a lawyer and as a financial adviser — will make him an incredible asset to our clients," restructuring...

