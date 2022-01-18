Firm Wrongly Trying To Monopolize 'Metaverse,' Rival Says

By Max Jaeger (January 18, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- A California law firm cannot "monopolize" a phrase as general as "metaverse law," especially given the growing market for legal services in the emerging digital space, a rival New York firm said Monday as it asked a federal court to dismiss the trademark allegations. New York firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC sued Metaverse Law Corporation in September, seeking to invalidate a 2018 trademark on the name "Metaverse Law." But Metaverse Law fired back last month with counterclaims accusing Falcon Rappaport & Berkman of federal trademark infringement, common law trademark infringement, and a violation of California's business code for using the...

