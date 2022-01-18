NJ Aims To Sink Longtime Suit Over Oyster Farm Shutdown

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 18, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection urged a state court judge to toss an oyster farmer's long-running complaint that the state unjustly shuttered his operations over possible contamination concerns, arguing Tuesday that the businessman hadn't proffered any evidence of the millions of dollars in economic damages he sought. The record in the case by Marc Zitter has no documentation for his sales contracts with restaurants or bank statements, nor did Zitter subpoena any of his business contacts to back his claims, Deputy New Jersey Attorney General Kevin J. Fleming told Atlantic County Superior Court Judge James H. Pickering Jr. during...

