WilmerHale Adds 2 Ex-Top FTC Officials To Antitrust Bench

By Justin Wise (January 18, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- WilmerHale has made a big splash in the antitrust arena, hiring a pair of former high-ranking officials at the Federal Trade Commission who specialize in litigation and mergers and acquisitions as partners in its Washington, D.C., office. The firm said Tuesday that it added Jennifer Milici, the former chief trial counsel of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, and Dominic Vote, the ex-assistant director of the competition bureau and the head of its Mergers II division, to its antitrust group. The hires come as a raft of firms stock up their antitrust benches in anticipation of a sustained surge in work across...

