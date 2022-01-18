How GCs Can Navigate A Slew Of Whistleblower Tips

By Sue Reisinger (January 18, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Fiscal year 2021 saw records for whistleblower complaints to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the number of tips received, the number of awards and the dollar amount of the awards. And the best way for companies and their general counsel to navigate through this climate is to take their whistleblowers seriously by listening to them, acting on their tips, and reporting back to them on outcomes, according to several experts, including some with in-house backgrounds, who spoke Tuesday during a webcast. Attorney Sean McKessy, who represents whistleblowers at Phillips & Cohen LLP, said, "The best way to drive people...

