New Jan. 6 Charge Sends Message To Oath Keepers

By Cara Bayles (January 18, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- When prosecutors charged the founder of the Oath Keepers for his involvement in last January's siege of the U.S. Capitol, the indictment made headlines for two reasons. Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks at a rally outside the White House in June 2017. Rhodes has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the former Army paratrooper and Yale Law graduate known for his eye patch and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, had remained free for a year after the riot on...

