Clark Hill Expands Tax Team In San Antonio, Mexico City

By Jack Rodgers (January 21, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- Clark Hill Strasburger has grown its tax services practice with the addition of an attorney who most recently led his own business law and tax-focused group, the firm has announced. Alex Pérez will join Clark Hill's San Antonio and Mexico City offices, the firm said in a Tuesday statement. He most recently worked for Sañudo Pérez PLLC, a firm he co-founded in 2016 and co-owned with attorney Armando Sañudo. That firm will continue operations under Sañudo's leadership, Clark Hill said. In the statement, Pérez said Clark Hill will provide his clients with an international platform that is essential to client success. "Clark Hill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS