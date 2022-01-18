Mnuchin's PE Firm Invests $150M In Satellite Imagery Co.

By McCord Pagan (January 18, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Liberty Strategic Capital, the private equity firm of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said Tuesday it is investing $150 million in satellite imagery company Satellogic Inc., in a transaction led by four law firms. The private investment in public equity transaction is part of Satellogic's July go-public deal with blank-check company CF Acquisition Corp. V, or CFV, and brings the total capital raised to more than $265 million, according to a joint statement. Liberty is represented by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, CFV is represented by Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Satellogic is advised by Friedman Kaplan Seiler...

