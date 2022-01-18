PE Firm Ends $9.5M Crypto Suit Against Wealth Manager

By Joanne Faulkner (January 18, 2022, 6:32 PM GMT) -- A private equity firm has agreed to end its $9.25 million High Court pursuit of a wealth manager over an alleged cryptocurrency scam. Judge Christopher Butcher signed off on a consent order Friday, writing that the lawsuit brought by two subsidiaries of private equity firm GEM Capital had been dismissed after "they agreed not to pursue their claims in these proceedings." The judge wrote that the GEM companies, wealth manager Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd. and three other defendants have agreed to waive the balance of any unpaid interlocutory costs orders made in the proceedings to date. Representatives for the defendants declined...

