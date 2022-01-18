Judge Grills DHS Over Trump-Era Asylum Work Permit Reg

By Khorri Atkinson (January 18, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge appeared unconvinced Tuesday by the Biden administration's justification for reinstating a Trump-era regulation that made it harder for asylum-seekers to get permission to work in the U.S. while waiting for their applications to be processed. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asked whether it's the government's position that asylum is not "a core value of this country," while hearing arguments in the administration's motion for partial summary judgment against a suit by refugee advocacy groups seeking to keep in place a longstanding 30-day timeline for the government to work through asylum applications. U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Secretary...

